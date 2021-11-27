RRB Group D Exam 2019: Important notice regarding modification link released

Railway Recruitment Board has released an important notice for RRB Group D Exam 2019 modification link. The notice has been released for those candidates whose applications have been rejected. Candidates can check the notice on the official site of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in.

As per the official notice released, the Board has decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature.

All those candidates whose application has been rejected are advised to keep their scanned photograph and signature ready. The link to make the modifications will be provided to these candidates soon on the official websites of RRBs. This will be the last opportunity for candidates to modify their signature and photograph.

Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through link.

The registration process for RRB Group D was started on March 12, 2019, and ended on April 12, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,03,769 group D posts in the 16 railway zones. However, candidates who have applied for the posts are waiting for the exam date to be announced. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRB.