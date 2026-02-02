RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Apply for 22195 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link to register here
RRB will recruit for Group D posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 22195 posts in the organisation.
The Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for Group D posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB apply at rrbapply.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 22195 vacancies in the organisation.
The last date to apply is March 2, 2026. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted application is March 4, 2026. The modification window will open on March 5 and will close on March 14, 2026.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognized Board/Institute/University as on the last date (i.e. 02.03.2026) for submission of ONLINE application. The age limit should be between 18 to 33 years.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹500/- for all candidates. Out of this fee of ₹ 500/-, an amount of ₹ 400/- shall be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.
The exam fee is ₹250/- for all candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*.
Only candidates who appear in CBT will get a refund of their examination fee as mentioned above. The payment of fee can be donw through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.
How to Apply
1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.
2. Click on RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
