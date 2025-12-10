RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 2585 posts, direct link to register here

The Railway Recruitment Board will close the registration process for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 on December 10, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer/ Depot Material Superintendent/ Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant can find the direct link through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

The modification window for corrections in the application form will open on December 13 and will close on December 22, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2585 posts in the organisation which earlier was 2569. The vacancies have been increased for Chennai and Jammu-Srinagar regions. A total of 169 vacancies will be filled in RRB Chennai and 95 vacancies will be filled in RRB Jammu-Srinagar.

Direct link to apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 RRB JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB JE Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Once done, make the corrections in the application form.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam fee for all candidates is ₹500/-. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class, the application fee is ₹250/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.