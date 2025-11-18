The Railway Recruitment Board has increased the RRB JE Recruitment 2025 vacancies. The Board has also extended the registration date for registration of Junior Engineer/ Depot Material Superintendent/ Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies increased, registration date extended till December 10 (Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, the vacancies have been increased for Chennai and Jammu-Srinagar regions. A total of 169 vacancies will be filled in RRB Chennai and 95 vacancies will be filled in RRB Jammu-Srinagar.

The registration date has also been extended. The last date to apply for JE posts is December 10, 2025. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is December 12, 2025.

The modification window for corrections in application form will open on December 13 and will close on December 22, 2025.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB JE Recruitment 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Once done, make the corrections in the application form.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2569 vacancies of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.