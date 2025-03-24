RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to download exam schedule when released, check steps and more

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Check steps to download RRB NTPC exam schedule when out. (HT file image)

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release the examination schedule for RRB NTPC 2025. When released, candidates who applied for the recruitment examination can download the date sheet from the official website of RRBs. Notably, the RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level....Read More

It is expected that the dates for undergraduate and graduate level posts will be released together.

The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024. Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

Vacancy details

Following are the post-wise vacancy details

Undergraduate level posts

1. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

3. Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

4. Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Graduate-level posts

1. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

2. Station Master: 994 vacancies

3. Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

4. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: How to check when out:

Open the official RRB website where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.

Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as required.

Check the exam dates and download the PDF.

Follow the blog for live updates on RRB NTPC exam dates.