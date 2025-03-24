Edit Profile
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to download exam schedule when released, check steps and more

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 24, 2025 2:37 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The examination schedule for RRB NTPC is yet to be released on the official websites of RRBs. The steps to download the exam dates when out is given here. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Check steps to download RRB NTPC exam schedule when out. (HT file image)
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Check steps to download RRB NTPC exam schedule when out. (HT file image)

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards is yet to release the examination schedule for RRB NTPC 2025. When released, candidates who applied for the recruitment examination can download the date sheet from the official website of RRBs. Notably, the RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level....Read More

    It is expected that the dates for undergraduate and graduate level posts will be released together.

    The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024. Whereas for undergraduate-level posts, registration process began on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Selection process

    Candidates will be selected through computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Vacancy details

    Following are the post-wise vacancy details

    Undergraduate level posts

    1. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    3. Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    4. Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Graduate-level posts

    1. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    2. Station Master: 994 vacancies

    3. Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    4. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025: How to check when out:

    Open the official RRB website where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.

    Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as required.

    Check the exam dates and download the PDF.

    Follow the blog for live updates on RRB NTPC exam dates.

    Mar 24, 2025 2:37 PM IST

    Mar 24, 2025 2:27 PM IST

    Mar 24, 2025 2:23 PM IST

    Mar 24, 2025 2:20 PM IST

    Mar 24, 2025 2:19 PM IST

    Mar 24, 2025 2:16 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How to download exam schedule when released, check steps and more
