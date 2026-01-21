RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Application status activated, direct link to check here

The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the application status for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have registered for graduate-level posts can find the link to check their application status on the official website of regional RRBs.

As per the official notice, the scrutiny of the applications have been completed and candidates can view status of their applications under (i) Provisionally accepted (ii)Conditionally accepted with conditions and (iii)Rejected (Along with reasons for rejection) by logging in with their user credentials.

Direct link to check application status RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: How to check application status To check the application status, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 application status link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application status will be displayed.

5. Check the application status and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process commenced on October 21 and concluded on November 27, 2026. The correction window was opened on November 30 and closed on December 9, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts out of which 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 Station Master, 3416 Goods Train Manager, 921 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, 638 Senior Clerk cum Typist and 59 Traffic Assistant posts will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.