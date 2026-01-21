RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Application status activated, direct link to check here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 application status has been activated. The direct link to check application status is given here.
The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the application status for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have registered for graduate-level posts can find the link to check their application status on the official website of regional RRBs.
As per the official notice, the scrutiny of the applications have been completed and candidates can view status of their applications under (i) Provisionally accepted (ii)Conditionally accepted with conditions and (iii)Rejected (Along with reasons for rejection) by logging in with their user credentials.
Direct link to check application status
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: How to check application status
To check the application status, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 application status link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your application status will be displayed.
5. Check the application status and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The registration process commenced on October 21 and concluded on November 27, 2026. The correction window was opened on November 30 and closed on December 9, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 5810 posts out of which 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 Station Master, 3416 Goods Train Manager, 921 Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, 638 Senior Clerk cum Typist and 59 Traffic Assistant posts will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News