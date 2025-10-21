The Railway Recruitment Board has started the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 registration process on October 21, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 5810 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, link here (Rajkumar)

The last date to apply is November 20, 2025. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is November 22, 2025. The modification window will open on November 23 and will close on December 2, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 161 posts

2. Station Master: 615 posts

3. Goods Train Manager: 3416 posts

4. Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist: 921 posts

5. Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 638 posts

6. Traffic Assistant: 59 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST)/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. There will be negative marking (@1/3rd mark for every wrong answer) in CBTs.

Application Fee The application fee for all candidates is ₹500/-. For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)* is ₹250/-. The payment of fee will be done through online mode.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.