RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: Where, how to download graduate post results when released
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: RRBs are yet to release RRB NTPC CBT 1 results 2025. The board is also expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details soon. Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live Update: The Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 soon. When released, candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts on the official website of the regional RRBs from where they are applied. The computer-based was coducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. ...Read More
Candidates must also note that there will be negative marking, wherein 1/3 marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.
The RRBs released the provisional answer key on July 1, and candidates were invited to raise objection on July 6, 2025. Candidates had to pay ₹50/- as bank charges per question.
Meanwhile, the board is expected to release the scorecard and cut-off details, along with the result.
RRBs, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation. Out of the total number of posts, 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.
