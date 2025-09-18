Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 434 posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 12:06 pm IST

RRB will close the registration process for Paramedical posts. The direct link to apply for 434 posts is given here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards will close the registration process for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 on September 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the paramedical posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 434 posts, direct link here(Rajkumar)
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 434 posts, direct link here(Rajkumar)

The link to apply will be deactivated at 23.59 hours today. The last date of application fee payment for the submitted application is September 20, 2025.

The modification window for corrections will open on September 21 and will close on September 30, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts in the organisation. The vacancy breakups is given here.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

1. Nursing Superintendent: 272 posts

2. Dialysis Technician: 4 posts

3. Health & Malaria Inspector Gr II: 33 posts

4. Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 105 posts

5. Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 4 posts

6. ECG Technician: 4 posts

7. Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 12 posts

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for all candidates is 500/-. Out of this fee of 500/-, an amount of 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*. (Caution to Candidates: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS is 250/-. The fee can be paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 434 posts, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On