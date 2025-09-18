Railway Recruitment Boards will close the registration process for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 on September 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the paramedical posts can find the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 434 posts, direct link here(Rajkumar)

The link to apply will be deactivated at 23.59 hours today. The last date of application fee payment for the submitted application is September 20, 2025.

The modification window for corrections will open on September 21 and will close on September 30, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts in the organisation. The vacancy breakups is given here.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

1. Nursing Superintendent: 272 posts

2. Dialysis Technician: 4 posts

3. Health & Malaria Inspector Gr II: 33 posts

4. Pharmacist (Entry Grade): 105 posts

5. Radiographer X-Ray Technician: 4 posts

6. ECG Technician: 4 posts

7. Laboratory Assistant Grade II: 12 posts

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for all candidates is ₹500/-. Out of this fee of ₹ 500/-, an amount of ₹ 400/- shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.

For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)*. (Caution to Candidates: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS is ₹250/-. The fee can be paid through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.