Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration for 32,000+ Assistants, other vacancies start, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 23, 2025 09:35 AM IST

RRBs have started the registration process for 32,438 Assistant and other vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in. Apply up to February 22.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the online registration-cum-application process for 32,438 Assistant and other vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can apply for these posts up to February 22.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration for 32,000+ Assistants, other vacancies begin(Official website screenshot)
RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration for 32,000+ Assistants, other vacancies begin(Official website screenshot)

Direct link to apply

Important Dates

1. Opening date of application: January 23, 2025

2. Last date to apply: February 22, 2025

3. Last date for application fee payment after the application window closes: February 23 to February 24, 2025

4. Correction window: February 25 to March 6, 2025

This RRB recruitment drive is being conducted for the following posts-

Name of the postDepartmentSub department
ASSISTANT TL and AC (WORKSHOP)ELECTRICALGENERAL SERVICES
ASSISTANT TL AND ACELECTRICALGENERAL SERVICES, PRODUCTION UNIT
ASSISTANT TRACK MACHINEENGINEERINGTRACK MACHINE
ASSISTANT TRDELECTRICALTRD
POINTSMAN BTRAFFICTRAFFIC
TRACKMAINTAINER-IVENGINEERINGP WAY

The 32,438 vacancies advertised under the Centralised Employment Notification (CEN 08/2024) are for level 1 of the 7th CPC pay matrix. Candidates can check the Railway zone and post-wise details of the vacancies in annexure B of the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

The general eligibility criteria are the same for all posts. Candidates who have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent, or have a National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by the NCVT can apply for these vacancies.

In addition, candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises four stages-

  • Computer Based Test
  • Physical Efficiency Test
  • Document Verification and
  • Medical Examination.

The CBT will be held for 100 questions with negative marking of 1/3rd for incorrect answers. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.

To pass the exam, unreserved and EWS category candidates will require 40 per cent marks while OBC (non-creamy layer), SC and ST candidates will need at least 30 per cent marks.

Application Fee

The application fee is 250 for PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates.

The application fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges after appearing for the CBT.

The application fee for all other candidates is 500 and 400 will be refunded after appearing for the CBT.

Exam and College Guide
