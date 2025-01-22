RRB recruitment 2025: Registration for over 32,000 posts begins tomorrow, here's how to apply

Railway Recruitment Boards will begin the recruitment for more than 32,000 posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix from Thursday, January 23, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive will be able to submit the applications on the official website of RRBs. RRB recruitment 2025: Registration for over 32,000 posts will begin on January 23, 2024. (Hindustan Times)

The deadline to submit applications is February 22, 2025.

Besides, the candidates will be able to pay application fee after closing date is February 23 to February 24, 2025.

The date and time for modification window for corrections is February 25 to March 6, 2025.

Candidates will need to pay an examination fee of ₹500. An amount of ₹400 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in CBT.

Likewise, for PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC), the examination fee is ₹250, which will be refunded in due course after duly deducting bank charges.

The payment of fee should be made through internet banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, etc.

As per the official notification released by RRBs under CEN No. 08/2024, the recruitment drive will fill up 32438 various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

Eligibility requirements:

To be eligible, the age limit of the prospective applicants should be between 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2025.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the RRB recruitment process:

Visit the official website of RRBs. On the home page, click on the link to apply for RRB recruitment under CEN No. 08/2024. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Fill out the application form, pay the application fee and upload necessary documents. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification.