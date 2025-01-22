WBJEE 2025 registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, important dates

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) today, January 22, at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2025 registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

WBJEE 2025: Important dates

Online application with payment of fees: January 22 to February 23

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: February 25 to 27

Admit card release date: April 17 to 27

Date of Examination: April 27

Paper-I (Mathematics) timing: 11 a to 1 pm

Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry): 2 pm to 4 pm

Publication of results: To be notified later

Before applying for the test, candidates should go through the instructions and the information bulletin hosted on the official website.

The application fee is ₹500 for general male, ₹400 for general female and ₹300 for third-gender candidates.

For SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates, the application fee is ₹400. For female candidates of these categories, it is ₹300, and for third-gender candidates, it is ₹200.

Candidates who appear for both papers of WBJEE will be eligible for both general (GMR) and pharmacy merit lists (PMR). It will make them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Those who appear for the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only.

Those who appear only for paper 1 are not eligible for any rank or merit list.

WBJEE will be conducted offline. It will be taken on OMR sheets where candidates will mark their responses using blue or black ballpoint pen.

WBJEEB will provide the pen to answer questions.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2025 when the process begins