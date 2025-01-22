WBJEE 2025 registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, important dates
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) today, January 22, at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEE 2025: Important dates
Online application with payment of fees: January 22 to February 23
Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: February 25 to 27
Admit card release date: April 17 to 27
Date of Examination: April 27
Paper-I (Mathematics) timing: 11 a to 1 pm
Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry): 2 pm to 4 pm
Publication of results: To be notified later
Before applying for the test, candidates should go through the instructions and the information bulletin hosted on the official website.
The application fee is ₹500 for general male, ₹400 for general female and ₹300 for third-gender candidates.
For SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates, the application fee is ₹400. For female candidates of these categories, it is ₹300, and for third-gender candidates, it is ₹200.
Candidates who appear for both papers of WBJEE will be eligible for both general (GMR) and pharmacy merit lists (PMR). It will make them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.
Those who appear for the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only.
Those who appear only for paper 1 are not eligible for any rank or merit list.
WBJEE will be conducted offline. It will be taken on OMR sheets where candidates will mark their responses using blue or black ballpoint pen.
WBJEEB will provide the pen to answer questions.
Steps to apply for WBJEE 2025 when the process begins
- Visit the WBJEEB's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in
- Select WBJEE from the dropdown menu under the examinations tab.
- Open the registration link given under candidate activity.
- Complete the registration process and log in to the account.
- Fill out the application form, upload documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.