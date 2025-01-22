Menu Explore
WBJEE 2025 registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, important dates

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2025 11:09 AM IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will start WBJEE 2025 online registration today at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will start the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2025) today, January 22, at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2025 registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
WBJEE 2025 registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

WBJEE 2025: Important dates

Online application with payment of fees: January 22 to February 23

Online correction and downloading revised confirmation page: February 25 to 27

Admit card release date: April 17 to 27

Date of Examination: April 27

Paper-I (Mathematics) timing: 11 a to 1 pm

Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry): 2 pm to 4 pm

Publication of results: To be notified later

Before applying for the test, candidates should go through the instructions and the information bulletin hosted on the official website.

The application fee is 500 for general male, 400 for general female and 300 for third-gender candidates.

For SC/ST/ OBC-A /OBC-B/EWS/ PwD/ TFW male candidates, the application fee is 400. For female candidates of these categories, it is 300, and for third-gender candidates, it is 200.

Candidates who appear for both papers of WBJEE will be eligible for both general (GMR) and pharmacy merit lists (PMR). It will make them eligible to seek admission in both Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

Those who appear for the second paper will be eligible for the PMR only.

Those who appear only for paper 1 are not eligible for any rank or merit list.

WBJEE will be conducted offline. It will be taken on OMR sheets where candidates will mark their responses using blue or black ballpoint pen.

WBJEEB will provide the pen to answer questions.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2025 when the process begins

  1. Visit the WBJEEB's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in
  2. Select WBJEE from the dropdown menu under the examinations tab.
  3. Open the registration link given under candidate activity.
  4. Complete the registration process and log in to the account.
  5. Fill out the application form, upload documents.
  6. Pay the application fee.
  7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
