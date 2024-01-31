RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: CEN No 02/2024 notification to fill about 9000 posts, notice here

Railway Recruitment Board has released a notice regarding RRB Technician Recruitment 2024. The official notice having tentative timelines for recruitment of Technician can be checked by candidates on the official websites of regional RRBs. RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: CEN No 02/2024 notification releasing soon (Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, this recruitment drive will fill up about 9000 posts.

The notification will be published in employment news in February 2024 and submission of online applications will begin in March and end in April 2024. The Computer Based Tests (CBTs) are tentatively scheduled to be held between October and December 2024. Shortlist for Document Verification will be released in February 2025.

On January 29, RRB had released an official notice where it stated that they were planning to recruit the Technicians. The official notice reads, “RRBs are currently in the process of finalizing the release of another Centralised Employment Notification (CEN) specifically aimed at the recruitment of Technicians. We are planning to release this notification soon. Aspiring candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official websites of the RRBs for timely updates and announcements regarding this forthcoming notification.”

Further details, including eligibility criteria, application procedures, and important dates, will be detailed in the official notification once it is released. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.

