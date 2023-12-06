close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RRC, Northern Railway to recruit for 3081 Apprentice posts, details here

RRC, Northern Railway to recruit for 3081 Apprentice posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 06, 2023 02:57 PM IST

RRC, Northern Railway will recruit candidates for 3081 Apprentice posts. Check details here.

Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of RRC NR at rrcnr.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 3081 posts in the organization.

RRC, Northern Railway to recruit for 3081 Apprentice posts, details here (Representative image)
RRC, Northern Railway to recruit for 3081 Apprentice posts, details here (Representative image)

The registration process will begin on December 11 and will end on January 1, 2024. The merit list will be displayed on February 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed SSC/ Matriculation/ 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT recognized by Government of India. The age limit should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process includes screening and scrutiny of the application. There will be no written test in viva. Selection of act apprentices is to be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both matriculation/ SSC/10th and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- to be paid through online mode as part of online application process. No fees is required to be paid by SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women candidates. RRC will not accept application fee in cash/ cheque/ money order/ IPO/ Demand Draft/ Central recruitment fee stamp etc.

Detailed Notification here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out