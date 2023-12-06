Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of RRC NR at rrcnr.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 3081 posts in the organization. RRC, Northern Railway to recruit for 3081 Apprentice posts, details here (Representative image)

The registration process will begin on December 11 and will end on January 1, 2024. The merit list will be displayed on February 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed SSC/ Matriculation/ 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT recognized by Government of India. The age limit should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process includes screening and scrutiny of the application. There will be no written test in viva. Selection of act apprentices is to be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both matriculation/ SSC/10th and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- to be paid through online mode as part of online application process. No fees is required to be paid by SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women candidates. RRC will not accept application fee in cash/ cheque/ money order/ IPO/ Demand Draft/ Central recruitment fee stamp etc.

Detailed Notification here