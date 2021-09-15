RRC Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3093 Apprentice posts to begin on Sept 20

Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has released the official notification to fill up 3093 Apprentice posts in the organization. The registration process to fill the vacancies will begin on September 20 and will end on September 20, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of RRCNR on rrcnr.org.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who want to apply for Apprentice posts can check eligibility and other details below.

Indicative Notification

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. Also, they must have passed an ITI course in relevant trades from a recognized institution. The age limit of the candidate should be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age.

Apprenticeship Training

Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a certain period of time. The time period will be available in the detailed notification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC, Northern Railways.