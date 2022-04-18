Home / Education / Employment News / RSMSSB Fireman & assistant Fire officer result 2022 out, know how to check
RSMSSB Fireman & assistant Fire officer result 2022 out, know how to check

  • RSMSSB Fireman & assistant Fire officer result 2022: RSMSSB assistant fire officer and fireman results 2022 was declared on Monday by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB).
RSMSSB Fireman &amp; assistant Fire officer result 2022: Shortlisted candidates are eligible for physical and practical test the date for which will be announced on the official website on a later date.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 08:24 PM IST
RSMSSB Fireman & assistant Fire officer result 2022: RSMSSB assistant fire officer and fireman results 2022 was declared on Monday by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB). Candidates can check fireman and assistant fire officers 2021 results by rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible for physical and practical test the date for which will be announced on the official website on a later date. The list of candidates shortlisted for Physical and practical test is purely provisional at this stage.

Candidates can check Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or at the bottom of the story.

How to check RSMSSB Fireman and Assistant Fire officer recruitment exam 2021 results

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at smssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to latest news section section

Click on links for List of selected candidates for physical and practical test for Fireman or assistant fire officer

The list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen

Download the results and take a printout of the same

The RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 was held on January 29. The number of candidates shortlisted for physical and practical test is 10 times the number of vacancy advertised.

