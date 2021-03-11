RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the Phase 1 recruitment exam of Stenographer on Friday, March 12, 2021, on its official website.
Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the board will conduct the Stenographer recruitment examination on March 21, 2021, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 8 to 11 am. Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.
How to download RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 after it is released:
Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.
RSMSSB Stenographer exam notice:
