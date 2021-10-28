RVUNL admit card 2021 for junior assistant/commercial assistant exam released

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (RRVPNL) on Thursday released the call letter of online examination for junior assistant/commercial assistant-II on its website. Candidates who have to appear for the mentioned examination can download the admit card from the official website of RRVPNL at energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to download RVUNL admit cards 2021

The admit card can be downloaded on the website till November 14.

This recruitment drive is to fill up posts of junior assistant/commercial assistant-II in State Power Companies of Rajasthan. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14.

Exam schedule