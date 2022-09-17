SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 333 Executive & Non Executive posts

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Executive and Non Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of SAIL at sailcareers.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 333 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Executives: 8 Posts

Non Executives: 325 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Computer Based Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date. The Computer Based Test (CBT)will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments. The exam duration will be for 2 hours and minimum qualifying marks is 50 percentile score for UR/EWS, 40 percentile score for SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD category.

Application Fees

Assistant Manager: ₹700 for General/OBC/EWS category and ₹200/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Optr), Mining Foreman, Surveyor, Fire Operator (Trainee) & Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee): ₹500 for General/OBC/EWS category and ₹150/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.

Mining Mate, Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) &Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (HMV): ₹300 for General/OBC/EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PWD/ESM/ Departmental candidates.