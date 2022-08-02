SAIL Trainee Recruitment 2022: Registration for 200 posts to begin on August 5

Steel Authority of India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SAIL on igh.sailrsp.co.in from August 5, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will begin on August 5 and will close on August 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Medical Attendant Training: 100 Posts

Critical Care Nursing Training: 20 Posts

Advanced Specialized Nursing Training (ASNT): 40 Posts

Data Entry Operator/ Medical Transcription Training: 6 Posts

Medical Lab. Technician Training: 10 Posts

Hospital Administration Training: 10 Posts

OT/ Anesthesia Assistant Training: 5 Posts

Advanced Physiotherapy Training: 3 Posts

Radiographer Training: 3 Posts

Pharmacist Training: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of interview. Eligible candidates are required to appear the interview on the scheduled date. Venue, Date and time of the interview shall be intimated to the eligible candidates through SMS in their registered Mobile No. mentioned in the application form, shall also be notified in the aforesaid website and also to be displayed in the Notice Board at IGH. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SAIL.