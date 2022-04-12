Sainik School Nalanda to recruit for 14 teaching, non teaching posts

Sainik School, Nalanda has released a vacancy notification for 14 teaching and non teaching positions. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts offline. The last date for receiving applications is April 22.

Here are the details of the posts:

Art Master (1)

Band Master (1)

Counsellor (1, reserved for female candidates)

Nursing Sister (1, reserved for female candidates)

PEM/PTI cum Matron (1, reserved for female candidates)

General Employees (Ayah, Sister) (2, reserved for female candidates)

General Employees (7)

The age limit for the Art Master, Band Master and Counsellor posts is 21-35 years and for the remaining posts, it is 18 to 50 years.

The application format is available on sainikschoolnalanda.edu.in. The application fee is ₹500 for general and OBC category candidates and ₹300 for SC, ST candidates.

Candidates can send application forms along with documents and demand draft of the fee to ‘Principal, Sainik School Nalanda, Vill-Nanand, PO-Pawapuri, Dist-Nalanda, State-Bihar, Pin-803115’. The fee can also be paid offline.

Selection will be based on a written test and skill test. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the tests, an official statement said.

For more information, candidates can check the April 9-15 edition of the Employment News paper.