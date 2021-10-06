Home / Education / Employment News / SAMEER, Mumbai offers graduate, diploma apprenticeship
SAMEER, Mumbai offers graduate, diploma apprenticeship

Published on Oct 06, 2021 06:38 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Mumbai has invited applications for graduate and diploma apprenticeship. A total of 28 apprentice positions are on offer. “SAMEER wishes to engage graduate and diploma apprentice trainees ( 1 Year) under the Apprentice Act for undergoing training in SAMEER, with a view to give such knowledge as he/she needs to become a skilled engineer,” reads the job notice.

The application forms are available on the website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and the deadline for registration is October 15.

Candidates with BE / B. Tech in electronics/electronics & communication / mechanical engineering/computer engineering/information technology with minimum 55% marks are eligible for graduate apprenticeship.

Candidates with Diploma in electronics/electronics & communication/chemical engineering with minimum 55% marks are eligible for diploma apprenticeship.

The upper age limit is 25 years.

“The candidates who have registered with BOAT ( Board of Apprentice Trainee) Mumbai and are within three years of passing of qualifying exam are eligible to apply,” the job notice reads.

