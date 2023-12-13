close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till December 17, apply at sbi.co.in

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till December 17, apply at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 13, 2023 01:35 PM IST

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 registration date has been extended till December 17, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

State Bank of India, SBI has extended the SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 registration date. The last date to apply for Circle Based Officers posts is till December 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till December 17(REUTERS)
SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till December 17(REUTERS)

The registration process was started on November 22 and the last date was till December 12, 2023, which has been extended. A total of 5,280 vacancies of Circle Based Officers will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to register for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023

SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: How to register

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will have three stages: An online test (objective and descriptive), screening and interview.

The application fee of SBI CBO 2023 is 750 for general categories. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out