SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: Steps to check Junior Associate results when out

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: Junior Associate results will be released on the official website sbi.co.in. (Bloomberg)

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result News Live: The State Bank of India will release the SBI Clerk 2025 Result soon. Candidates who took the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains exams will be able to check the results when announced on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk main examination was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. ...Read More

There were 190 questions, carrying a maximum mark of 200. Questions were asked from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

Notably, SBI has so far not announced the result date and time.

Earlier, the SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025 for Ladakh UT including Leh and Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) have been declared on the official website.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across the country.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when out:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in On the home page, click on the careers tab. Go to the current openings section Click on the Junior Associates tab Open the Mains exam result link Enter your credentials and login Check and download the Mains result.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.