Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 5237 posts,how to apply
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 5237 posts,how to apply
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 5237 posts,how to apply
employment news

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 5237 posts,how to apply

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 last date to apply today. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. Check how to apply below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:49 AM IST

State Bank of India will close the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 on May 20, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The direct link to register for 5237 JA posts is given below.

Candidates will have to fulfill the eligibility criteria to apply for the examination. Online registration will be complete only after the candidates register online and remit the requisite application fees/ intimation charges either through online mode. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done, click on submit and follow the registration process.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Upload the scanned copy of the required documents and click on submit.

• Your registration has been done.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. In case of multiple applications, only the last valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/intimation charges paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi clerk exam sbi clerk recruitment sbi.co.in sarkari naukri + 2 more

Related Stories

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important points
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important points
employment news

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration ends next week, check important points

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:49 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration process ends next week. Candidates can check the important points given below
READ FULL STORY
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process(File photo)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process(File photo)
competitive exams

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:50 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration process have started. Candidates can check the exam pattern and selection process below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.