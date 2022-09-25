Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk recruitment 2022:Apply for 5008 Junior Associate posts till Sept 27

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022:Apply for 5008 Junior Associate posts till Sept 27

Published on Sep 25, 2022 05:49 PM IST

SBI will end the application process for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) soon.

ByHT Education Desk

State Bank of India (SBI) will end the application process for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) on September 27. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications on the careers portal of the SBI website at sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5008 vacancies of Junior Associates.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 750 for General/ OBC/ EWS. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD. ESM/DESM candidates.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website SBI Career at sbi.co.in

Click on the apply link' RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)

Register and login to apply

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Submit the from and take a print for future reference.

