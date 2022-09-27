SBI Clerk Recruitment: Last date to apply for 5000+ Junior Associate posts

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The application process for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts at State Bank of India (SBI) will be closed today, September 27.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI Clerk recruitment on the careers portal of the bank on sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The ongoing recruitment drive is for 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) across the country.

The selection process will have on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

The lower age limit for these posts is 20 years and the upper age limit is 28 years.

Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification is required in order to apply for these posts.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: Apply here

The application fees is ₹750 for general, OBC and EWS categories. SC, ST, PwBD and DESM category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.