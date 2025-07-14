SBI PO 2025 registration for 541 vacancies ends today at sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2025: The online application process for Probationary Officers vacancies at the State Bank of India (SBI) will end today, July 14. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SBI PO recruitment 2025 using the link given at sbi.co.in. SBI PO 2025 registration for 541 vacancies ends today, apply online(Official website, screenshot)

This recruitment drive is being held for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies at SBI, 500 of which are regular and 41 of which are backlog vacancies.

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government. Those who are in the final year or semester of their graduation degree can apply provisionally, but if called for the interview, they will have to produce proof of passing the graduation examination on or before September 30, 2025.

Candidates who are studying a dual degree programme must produce proof of passing the final exam on or before September 30.

Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, etc., are also eligible to apply.

They should be at least 21 years old and not more than 30 years old on April 1, 2025.

SBI will release admit cards for the PO prelims exam in the third or fourth week of July 2025. The preliminary examination will be held in July/August, and the results will be announced in August/September.

SBI PO mains admit cards will be issued in August/September, and the exam will take place in September. The SBI PO mains result will be announced in September or October.

The psychometric test, interview, and group Exercises will be held in October or November.

SBI PO 2025 final result will be announced in November or December.

Direct link to apply for SBI PO recruitment 2025

The SBI PO application fee is ₹750 for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.