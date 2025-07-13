Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
SBI PO Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply tomorrow for 541 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 11:18 AM IST

SBI PO Recruitment 2025 registration ends tomorrow at sbi.co.in. The direct link to apply is given here. 

State Bank of India will close the registration process for Probationary Officer posts on July 14, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Before submitting the application, candidates must check that they have filled in the correct details in each respective field of the application form. After the expiry of the Window for online application/registration, no changes /corrections/modifications will be allowed under any circumstances. Requests received in this regard in any form, such as by Post, Email, or hand, will not be entertained and will be summarily rejected.

Candidates should have graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.09.2025.

The age limit of the candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2025. i.e. candidates must have been born not laterthan 01.04.2004 and not earlier than 02.04.1995 (both days inclusive).

Direct link to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2025

SBI PO Recruitment 2025: How to apply 

To apply for the posts candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on current opening available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO direct link available on the home page.

4. Register yourself and then fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Your application has been submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 750/- for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

