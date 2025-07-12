DRDO invites internship applications from UG/PG Science and Engineering students, apply by July 14

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for paid internships from students pursuing Engineering and Science courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. DRDO invites internship applications from UG/PG Science and Engineering students (Representative photo)

These internships will be at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad. It is a premier laboratory engaged in the research and development of advanced technologies in the area of missile systems for the Indian Armed Forces.

DRDL has asked Indian nationals with excellent academic background to apply for these paid internships which will last for six months.

Candidates who are pursuing Engineering at the graduation level or Engineering/Physical Science at the postgraduate level are eligible.

DRDO internship: Vacancy details

Electronics/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Embedded Systems/ VLSI Engineering/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical Engineering: 58 vacancies

Engineering- Mechanical/ Chemical/ Aerospace/ Production/ Material/ Safety/ Instrumentation/ Metallurgical/ Ceramic: 75 vacancies

Physics/ Chemistry/ Mathematics and Allied Science: 8 vacancies

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE, AI, Cybersecurity and allied): 24 vacancies

Total: 165 vacancies

Interns will receive a stipend of ₹5,000 per month.

Only those who are pursuing regular courses at recognised institutions will be considered for the internships. They should be at the final year of their respective programmes.

In addition, they must have a good academic track record with at least 60 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. Candidates should be below 28 years of age.

Eligible candidates may be shortlisted on the basis of interview/ interaction and on the basis of their marks obtained in the qualifying degrees (average of completed semesters/ years).

The last date to receive applications is July 14. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview on July 22, which will take place on July 26.

Interviews will start on August 1.

Interested candidates are advised to check the official website for further information.