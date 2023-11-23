State Bank of India will conduct the SBI PO Mains 2023 examination on December 5, 2023. The main examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 will be released shortly by the Bank and can be downloaded from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Mains 2023 exam on December 5, admit card releasing shortly at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

The date and time of the release of the SBI PO Mains admit card has not been shared by the Bank yet. The official website reads, “Prelims Exam Result Announced / Main Examination Will Be Held On 05.12.2023 And Call Letter Will Be Issued Shortly For The Same.”

SBI PO Mains 2023: How to download admit card

Once released, candidates can follow the steps to download the call letter or admit card from the website.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after the conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer. The duration of the objective test is 3 hours, and it consists of 4 Sections of a total 200 marks. There will be separate timing for every section.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.