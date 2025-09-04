SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download hall tickets

State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing in the Probationary Officers (PO) Mains Examination 2025 can download the hall tickets from the official website at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 is out at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download hall tickets is given here.

Candidates can download the admit card by entering their Registration Number and Password.

The admit cards can be downloaded till September 13, 2025.

After downloading the hall tickets, candidates must verify the following details on the admit card:

Name of the candidates Exam roll number Exam centre Exam day instructions

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 541 Probationary Officer (500 regular and 41 backlog) vacancies will be filled.

SBI PO Main Admit Card 2025: How to download scores

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card when it is out:

1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

2. On the home page, click on the careers tab, then to current openings and click on the link to download the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the admit card.

5. Keep a printout for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI.