SBI PO recruitment 2021: Registration portal closes today, apply at sbi.co.in

The registration window of the SBI PO recruitment 2021 will close today, October 25. The application forms are available on the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI PO 2021: Apply online

This year, SBI will recruit a total of 2,056 probationary officers (PO). The positions will be filled through three-phase exams: preliminary, main and interview.

The SBI PO preliminary exam will be held in November/ December. The exact date of the exam has not been announced yet. However, the admit cards for the SBI PO exam will be released either in the first week or else in the second week of November.

The result of the SBI PO prelims will be declared in December. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be shortlisted for the main exam which is scheduled to be held in December.

The interview will be held in the second or third week of February 2022.

The final result of SBI PO exam will be declared in February/ March 2022.

For the exact schedule of the exams, candidates should refer the official website of the SBI, sbi.co.in.