State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Vice President and Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts in the organization. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Vice President & Managerial posts at sbi.co.in

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 24, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

Senior Vice President (IS Auditor): 2 posts

Asst. Vice President (IS Auditor): 3 posts

Manager (IS Auditor): 4 posts

Deputy Manager (IS Auditor): 7 posts

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have a degree of BE / B. Tech in Information Technology / Computer Science/ Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentations. The educational qualification prescribed for the post is minimum. Candidate must possess the Post Basic qualification and relevant full-time experience as on specified dates which is available on the Detailed Notification.

The relevant experience certificate from the employer must contain specifically that the candidate had experience in that related field as required.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on short-listing, interview & CTC negotiation (for contractual post) & Short-listing & interview (for regular post). Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Also Read: ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 112 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Application Fee

The application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is 750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.