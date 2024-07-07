ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 112 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP has invited applications for Head Constable (Education and Stress Counselor) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 112 posts in the organization. ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 112 posts, details here

The registration process begins today, July 7 and ends on August 5, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have degree from a recognized University or equivalent with psychology as a subject OR degree from a recognized University with Bachelor of Education or Bachelor of Teaching or equivalent.

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2700 posts at pnbindia.in, direct link here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of recruitment test. Candidature of candidates who are issued online admit cards will remain provisional till they are finally selected and submit all related documents/ certificates in original and in prescribed format at the stage of verification of original documents. Candidates will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test.

The written test will carry 100 marks and consist of objective type Multiple Choice Questions.

Also Read: AIASL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1049 Customer Service Executive posts at aiasl.in

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS category applying for this recruitment will have to pay ₹100/- as application fee through online payment gateway system on the website. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Females and E-Servicemen are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ITBP.

Detailed Notification Here