PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2700 posts at pnbindia.in, direct link here

Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2700 posts in the organization. PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2700 posts, direct link here (Reuters Photo)

The last date to apply is till July 14, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate degree in any discipline from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 30.06.2024 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ College/ Institute as and when required by the Bank. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.

Selection Process

The online written examination will comprise of General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. All applicants will have to give the online examination on the given date and time using their own camera enabled desktop or laptop or tablet or smart phone. Candidates will be required to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate as decided by the Bank (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). There will be no minimum qualifying marks for individual subject.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ OBC is ₹944/-, for Female/ SC/ ST is ₹708/- and for PwBD is ₹472/-. Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

How to Apply