PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2700 posts at pnbindia.in, direct link here
PNB will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 2700 posts at pnbindia.in.
Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2700 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is till July 14, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Graduate degree in any discipline from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 30.06.2024 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ College/ Institute as and when required by the Bank. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.
Selection Process
The online written examination will comprise of General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude and Computer Knowledge. All applicants will have to give the online examination on the given date and time using their own camera enabled desktop or laptop or tablet or smart phone. Candidates will be required to score a minimum percentage mark on aggregate as decided by the Bank (For SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates, 5% relaxation available thereon). There will be no minimum qualifying marks for individual subject.
Application Fee
The application fee for General/ OBC is ₹944/-, for Female/ SC/ ST is ₹708/- and for PwBD is ₹472/-. Fee once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in.
- Click on Careers link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will be have to click on apprentice posts.
- Click on direct link to apply on the new page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, application form will be displayed on the screen.
- Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
