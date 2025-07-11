SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for Deputy Manager and other posts at sbi.co.in, details here

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up Deputy Manager and other posts. SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Apply for Deputy Manager and other posts at sbi.co.in

The registration process begins on July 11 and will close on July 31, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 33 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. General Manager: 1 post

2. Assistant Vice President: 14 posts

3. Deputy Manager: 18 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting and interview. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹750/- for General/EWS /OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.