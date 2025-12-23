SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 996 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 registration process will close today, December 22, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.
State Bank of India, SBI will close the registration process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on December 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 996 posts in the organisation. Candidates should have a graduation degree from a government-recognised University or Institution to apply for the posts.
The selection process will comprise shortlisting of the candidate followed by one or more rounds of personal / Telephonic / Video interview and CTC negotiations. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.
Direct link to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
2. Click on careers link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI SCO recruitment apply online link.
4. A new page will again open where candidates will have to register themselves.
5. Once registration is done, candidates can fill the application form.
6. Make the payment and click on submit.
7. Download the confirmation page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee is ₹750/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News