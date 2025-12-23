SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 996 posts at sbi.co.in, direct link here

State Bank of India, SBI will close the registration process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on December 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 996 posts in the organisation. Candidates should have a graduation degree from a government-recognised University or Institution to apply for the posts.

The selection process will comprise shortlisting of the candidate followed by one or more rounds of personal / Telephonic / Video interview and CTC negotiations. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Direct link to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2025 SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI SCO recruitment apply online link.

4. A new page will again open where candidates will have to register themselves.

5. Once registration is done, candidates can fill the application form.

6. Make the payment and click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹750/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available thereat. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.