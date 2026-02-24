SBI SCO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 116 Assistant VP, Deputy Manager posts at sbi.bank.in, link here
State Bank of India (SBI) is recruiting for 116 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, with applications open until March 15, 2026. Positions include Assistant Vice President, Deputy Manager (IS Audit), and Deputy Manager (CA). Candidates will be selected based on interview scores. Application fees are Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC; no fees for SC/ST/PwBD.
State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 116 posts in the organisation.
The last date to apply is March 15, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Assistant Vice President: 12 posts
2. Deputy Manager (IS Audit): 43 posts
3. Deputy Manager (CA): 61 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of interview round. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order based solely on interview scores. If more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks, they will be ranked by age in descending order, based on merit.
Application Fee
The application fee and intimation charges is ₹750/- for General/EWS /OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway available there. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.
