SECL recruitment: Apply for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor

Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:13 PM IST

SECL has invited applications for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C'.

ByHT Education Desk

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited applications for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C'. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is Feb 23. Interested candidates can apply online at www.secl-cil.in.

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 405 positions, of which 350 are for Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade "C" positions, and 55 are for Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 "C" positions.

Age limit:

The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

Application fee:

For the General/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is Rs1000. Employees of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), members of the SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD/Women, and SECL employees are not required to pay the application fee.

How to apply

Visit the official website at www.secl-cil.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for recruitment of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor T&S Grade-C"

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

