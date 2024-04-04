South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprenticeship India at apprenticeshipindia.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 1113 posts in the organisation. SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1113 posts, details here

The registration process started on April 2 and will close on May 1, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

DRM Office, Raipur Division: 844 posts

Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur: 269 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wants to apply for apprentice posts must have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent with minimum 50% aggregate marks. Candidates must have passed I.T.I course in relevant trade from a recognised Institution. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of taking the average of the % age marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation and ITI examination gibing equal weight age to both. Selected candidates may be advised to bring medical certificate at the time of document verification.

Other Details

If a candidate belongs to SC/ST/OBC community, he should upload recent caste certificate issued by competent authority on the above web portal and also verified your Aadhar. For more related details candidates can check the official website of South East Central Railway.

Detailed Notification Here