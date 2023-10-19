SFIO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Consultant and Young Professional at sfio.gov.in

Serious Fraud Investigation Office, SFIO has invited applications from candidates for Consultant and Young Professional posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SFIO at sfio.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organization. SFIO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Consultant and Young Professional (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. The advertisement was published on October 18, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Sr. Consultant: 3 posts

Jr. Consultant: 62 posts

Young Professional: 26 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Period of Engagement

The initial term of engagement of consultants will be for a period of 3 years etended by further period of two years as case-to-case basis.

Other Details

The consultants shall work in SFIO at Headquater at Delhi or any of its Regional Offices and shall perform the functions assigned to them by the Competent Authority of SFIO. Tentative place of posting is Delhi/ Mumbai/ Kolkata/ Chennai and Hyderabad. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SFIO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON