SIDBI accepting applications for grade A, B officer vacancies, details here

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is currently accepting online applications for grade A and grade B officer vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive up to August 11 at sidbi.in. Sidbi Officer Recruitment 2025: Apply at sidbi.in

Sidbi Officer Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Closing of online registration, fee payment: August 11, 2025

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to age: July 14, 2025

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to educational qualification / post qualification experience: August 11, 2025

Tentative date for online examination (phase I): September 6, 2025

Tentative date for online examination (Phase II): October 4, 2025

Tentative schedule for interview: November 2025

Here is the direct link to apply

SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream: 50

Manager Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream

General: 11

Legal: 8

Information Technology (Skill Set- AI/ML Automation / Full Stack Application Development / Security / Infrastructure and Network): 7

For officers in Grade ‘A’, candidates should not be below 21 years and not more than 30 years old. For officers in Grade ‘B’, candidates between 25 and 33 years of age can apply. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications and post-qualification experience requirements are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification here for more details.

A candidate can apply for only one post and can submit only one application form. In the case of multiple applications, only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained, and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other registration(s) will stand forfeited.

There is no application fee for SC and ST candidates but they need to pay ₹175 as intimation charges. For all other candidates, the application fee (including intimation charges) is ₹1,100.

Staff candidates are not required to pay any fee.