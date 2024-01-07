SJVN Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended till Jan 10

SJVN Limited has extended the deadline for applying for apprentice posts. Candidates can now apply till January 10. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of SJVN Limited at sjvnindia.com. SJVN Limited apprentice recruitment: Last date has been extended to January 10(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

“Refer advertisement nos. 116 &117/2023 regarding engagement of apprentice trainees in Himachal and Uttarakhand for the FY 2024-25 respectively. The closing date for applying against above advertisements has been changed from 07.01.2024 to 10.01.2024”, reads the official notification.

Previously, the last date to apply for the apprentice posts was January 7.

This recruitment drive will fill 400 vacancies from eligible candidates who are domiciled of Himachal Pradesh under Advt. No. 116/2023 and 60 vacancies of from eligible candidates who are domiciled of Uttarakhand under Advt. No. 117/2023.

SJVN Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 30 years.

SJVN Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates must pay ₹100 as the applictaion fee. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

