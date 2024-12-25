South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1785 posts ends on December 27, link here

South Eastern Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on December 27, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in and also on iroams.com/RRCSER24/. The registration process commenced on November 28, 2024. SER Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1785 posts ends on December 27

This recruitment drive will fill up 1785 posts in the organisation.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1785 posts at rrcser.co.in

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have done Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online candidates can check the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in and also on iroams.com/RRCSER24/.

Click on South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women candidates are exempt from this fee. The payment can be made using a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or E-Wallets. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of South Eastern Railway.