South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1785 posts at rrcser.co.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 28, 2024 04:11 PM IST

South Eastern Railway will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1785 posts at rrcser.co.in.

South Eastern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at RRC South Eastern Railway at rrcser.co.in and also on iroams.com/RRCSER24/. This recruitment drive will fill up 1785 posts in the organization.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1785 posts(HT file)
The registration process started on November 28, 2024. The last date to apply is December 27, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have done Matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 1, 2025. The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or group of subjects.

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/-. SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women candidates are exempt from this fee. The payment can be made using a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, UPI, or E-Wallets. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of South Eastern Railway.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Follow Us On