Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Regional Head & other posts at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 28, 2024 01:51 PM IST

SBI will recruit for Regional Head and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the direct link given here.

State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up Regional Head and other posts.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Regional Head & other posts at sbi.co.in (REUTERS)
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Regional Head & other posts at sbi.co.in (REUTERS)

The registration process begins on November 27 and will end on December 17, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post
  • Zonal Head: 4 posts
  • Regional Head: 10 posts
  • Relationship Manager - Team Lead: 9 posts
  • Central Research Team (Product Lead): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Head (Product, Investment & Research): Graduation/Post-Graduation from Government recognized University/Institution or Reputed College.

Zonal Head, Regional Head, Relationship Manager: Graduation from Government recognized University or Institution.

Central Research Team (Product Lead): Post-graduation in Economics/ Commerce/ Finance/ Accountancy/ Business Management/Statistics/Business Administration from Government recognized University or Institution or CA/CFA.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting, interview and CTE negotiations. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Application Fee

The application fee and intimation charges is 750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Detailed Notification here

Direct link to apply here 

Thursday, November 28, 2024
