State Bank of India has invited applications for Specialist Cadre Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up Regional Head and other posts. SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Regional Head & other posts at sbi.co.in (REUTERS)

The registration process begins on November 27 and will end on December 17, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post

Zonal Head: 4 posts

Regional Head: 10 posts

Relationship Manager - Team Lead: 9 posts

Central Research Team (Product Lead): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Head (Product, Investment & Research): Graduation/Post-Graduation from Government recognized University/Institution or Reputed College.

Zonal Head, Regional Head, Relationship Manager: Graduation from Government recognized University or Institution.

Central Research Team (Product Lead): Post-graduation in Economics/ Commerce/ Finance/ Accountancy/ Business Management/Statistics/Business Administration from Government recognized University or Institution or CA/CFA.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting, interview and CTE negotiations. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024: Last day to raise objections at ssc.gov.in, check steps to download & details here

Application Fee

The application fee and intimation charges is ₹750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.