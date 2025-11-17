South Eastern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SER, RRC at rrcser.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1785 posts in the organisation. South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1785 posts begins tomorrow at rrcser.co.in (PTI file.)

The registration process will begin on November 18 and end on December 17, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in 10+2 examination system) from a recognized Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age as on January 1, 2026. The age as recorded in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate shall be reckoned for the purpose only.

Selection Process The selection process will be on the basis of merit list prepared (Trade-wise) in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification in respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be prepared percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks. For the purpose of calculation of percentage of matriculation, marks obtained by the candidates in all subjects will be reckoned and not on the basis of marks of any subject or group of subjects.