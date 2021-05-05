South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts

South Eastern Railway, SER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Staff Nurse and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts through the official site of SER on ser.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 7, 2021. This recruitment will fill up 53 posts in the organization.

The recruiting organization will be conducting Telephonic/ Online interviews for the candidates who fulfill the qualification, experience, and other terms and conditions to be engaged as full-time Para-medical contractual staff. Read below for eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Staff Nurse 20 posts OT Assistant/ Dresser 5 posts Hospital Attendant (Male) 6 posts Hospital Attendant (Female)/ Ayah 7 posts House Keeping Assistant 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and through the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 40 years for Staff Nurse and between 18 to 33 years for all other posts.

Selection Process

The selected/ eligible candidates will be called for telephonic/ online video conferencing. The schedule shall be communication from this end. The original document verification of only selected candidates will be done.