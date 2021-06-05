Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3322 posts, details here

Southern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Southern Railway on iroams.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3322 Apprentice posts in the organization.

The post of Apprentice will be filled in GOC workshop, Trichy and Madurai Divisions, Carriage& Wagon Works, Loco Works, Electrical Workshop, Railway Hospital/Perambur and Chennai Division, Trivandrum Division, Palghat Division, Salem Division and Signal & Telecommunication Workshop and Podanur. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies Carriage Works, Perambur 936 posts Central Workshop, Golden Rock 700 posts Signal & Telecommunication Workshop/ Podanur 1686 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the Class 10 examination under 10 +2 system or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. Candidates with higher qualifications viz. Diploma/Degree & Course Completed Act Apprentices are NOT eligible to apply. The candidates should have completed 15 Years of age and should NOT have completed 22 /24 Years for Freshers /Ex-ITI, MLT Respectively.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in n respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.